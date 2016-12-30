Fire engulfs St. Lucie County house - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fire engulfs St. Lucie County house

The St. Lucie County Fire District responded to an early-morning house fire after multiple callers reported hearing a loud explosion.

The fire occurred in the 700 block of 23rd St. just before 12:30 a.m. Friday.

The house, which was unoccupied, was fully involved when crews arrived.

The fire district said the fire began in the southwest corner of the structure. A nearby vacant building sustained some heat damage.

The cause is being investigated.

