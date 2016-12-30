Delray, West Palm beef up security for NYE

April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

Although there are no reported cases of illness or that salmonella has been found, Hunts is voluntarily recalling the kits.

Cena, who swore he'd never married again, proposed to his girlfriend of five years.

She currently resides in New York, but is expected to move to the White House sometime this summer.

The Republican-led Judiciary Committee meets Monday and is expected to back Neil Gorsuch and send his nomination to the full Senate, most likely on a near-party line vote.

2017 is almost here and with terror attack around the world this year, many cities are beefing up security this New Year's Eve.

Delray Beach is ringing in the new year with fireworks and entertainment and they're expecting thousands of people.

Dani Moschella, spokesperson for the Delray Beach Police Department, said it's an all hands on deck event.

“You’re going to see plenty of officers in the downtown area," Moschella said. "We’ve taken a lot of security measures to make sure it’s a safe and happy event for everyone.”

The most recent terror attack in Berlin means safety is on everyone's mind.

“Nationwide we’ve seen the threat to public events and we are aware of that,” Moschella said.

In the Berlin attack, a truck was weapon enough to kill and wound several people. That's why the Delray PD is blocking off some of the roads during Saturday's event.

“We're doing that so it’s not easy to access the area where pedestrians going to be,” Moschella said.

Moschella said officers are constantly undergoing training.

“So as those threats change, the training changes,” Moschella said.

The West Palm Beach Police Department said they also have more officers on hand but they're not going to block off any roads.

Both law enforcement agencies said they're well prepared for this New Year's Eve and are going to make sure everyone is going to have a happy and safe new year.