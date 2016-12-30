Car crash shuts down lanes on I-95 southbound - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Car crash shuts down lanes on I-95 southbound

A single vehicle crash injured four people and shut down traffic on I-95 southbound, according to St. Lucie County Fire Rescue.

Crews responded to the crash at 7:43 p.m. on I-95 southbound near mile marker 113.

A helicopter transported one person to the hospital and rescue crews took two other persons to the hospital by ground. Crews also transported a fourth person with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, all lanes continue to be closed on I-95 southbound at Becker Road. 

This is a developing story and we will update it as soon as details become available.

