18 People stuck on theme park ride in CA - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

18 People stuck on theme park ride in CA

Eighteen people were stranded 130 feet in the air on the 'Sky Cabin' attraction at the Knotts Berry Farm Theme Park in California. 

Firefighters attempted to help bring them to the ground, but the ladder was too short to reach the cabin. 

Crews were then hoisted up to passengers and brought them down using pulleys and a harness. 

 

