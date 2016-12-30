Three displaced after house fire in Lake Worth - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Three displaced after house fire in Lake Worth

UPDATE: Officials say the fire is under control. Three occupants are displaced, officials said. 

EARLIER STORY: 

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a house fire in Lake Worth. 

Officials say the incident happened at Gulfstream Road and Irene Avenue.

Crews arrived at the scene and found flames showing from the home. 

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

