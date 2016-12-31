April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

Although there are no reported cases of illness or that salmonella has been found, Hunts is voluntarily recalling the kits.

Cena, who swore he'd never married again, proposed to his girlfriend of five years.

She currently resides in New York, but is expected to move to the White House sometime this summer.

The Republican-led Judiciary Committee meets Monday and is expected to back Neil Gorsuch and send his nomination to the full Senate, most likely on a near-party line vote.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Police say two are dead and two injured after a shooting outside a Connecticut theater late Friday night following a concert.

A Wallingford police spokeswoman tells the Record Journal that officers responded to reports of shots fired outside the Oakdale Theatre after rapper Meek Mill performed. Officers found two dead and say the other two with non-life-threatening injuries were taken to hospitals.

Police haven't released the names and ages of the four victims.

The spokeswoman says no one is in custody. Authorities didn't immediately release information on suspects or vehicles.

Lt. Cheryl Bradley says the show had just ended and the Oakdale was closing when the shooting occurred. Authorities haven't linked violence to the performance or the rapper.

Mill, whose real name is Robert Williams, was recently under house arrest after violating probation for the fourth time in eight years.