Pennsylvania state trooper shot dead

JUNIATA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) -- Pennsylvania State Police say a trooper has been fatally shot while responding to a report at a home in the central part of the state.

State Police say in a release that Trooper Landon Weaver was shot about 6:30 p.m. Friday while responding to a report of a protection-from-abuse violation at the Huntingdon County home.

The remote area was closed off while police search for the trooper's killer.

Weaver enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in December 2015 and was assigned to the Patrol Unit in Troop G in Huntingdon. He's the 97th member of the Pennsylvania State Police to be killed in the line of duty.

Governor Tom Wolf said in a statement that "Landon will always be remembered for his bravery, his sacrifice, and his willingness to serve."

