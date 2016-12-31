Pennsylvania state trooper shot dead

April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

Although there are no reported cases of illness or that salmonella has been found, Hunts is voluntarily recalling the kits.

Cena, who swore he'd never married again, proposed to his girlfriend of five years.

She currently resides in New York, but is expected to move to the White House sometime this summer.

The Republican-led Judiciary Committee meets Monday and is expected to back Neil Gorsuch and send his nomination to the full Senate, most likely on a near-party line vote.

JUNIATA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) -- Pennsylvania State Police say a trooper has been fatally shot while responding to a report at a home in the central part of the state.

State Police say in a release that Trooper Landon Weaver was shot about 6:30 p.m. Friday while responding to a report of a protection-from-abuse violation at the Huntingdon County home.

The remote area was closed off while police search for the trooper's killer.

Weaver enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in December 2015 and was assigned to the Patrol Unit in Troop G in Huntingdon. He's the 97th member of the Pennsylvania State Police to be killed in the line of duty.

Governor Tom Wolf said in a statement that "Landon will always be remembered for his bravery, his sacrifice, and his willingness to serve."