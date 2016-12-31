Man dies in PBSO deputy-involved shooting

April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

Giraffe watch: April's continued pregnancy not concerning, vet says

Although there are no reported cases of illness or that salmonella has been found, Hunts is voluntarily recalling the kits.

Cena, who swore he'd never married again, proposed to his girlfriend of five years.

She currently resides in New York, but is expected to move to the White House sometime this summer.

The Republican-led Judiciary Committee meets Monday and is expected to back Neil Gorsuch and send his nomination to the full Senate, most likely on a near-party line vote.

Dems claim votes to block Gorsuch; GOP will override them

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. -- A man died early Saturday morning after being shot by a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Deputy.

PBSO deputies received a report of a man armed with a knife threatening himself and his family members just before 2 a.m. Saturday.

They responded to the 13000 block of Compton Road in Loxahatchee and negotiated with the man.

PBSO says the man refused to comply with deputies' commands and a PBSO deputy used a non-lethal weapon, striking the man and knocking him down.

When deputies approached the male in an attempt to take him into custody, PBSO says he jumped up and lunged at the deputies. One deputy discharged his firearm, striking the male.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue personnel.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division, Crime Scene Investigators, Palm Beach County State Attorney personnel, and Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) personnel responded to the scene to investigate further.

PBSO says the deputy involved in the shooting is currently on paid administrative leave.

PBSO and FDLE will handle an internal investigation, while the State Attorney's Office will handle the criminal investigation.