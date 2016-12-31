Cops: Teen committed lewd act in front of woman

April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

Although there are no reported cases of illness or that salmonella has been found, Hunts is voluntarily recalling the kits.

Cena, who swore he'd never married again, proposed to his girlfriend of five years.

She currently resides in New York, but is expected to move to the White House sometime this summer.

The Republican-led Judiciary Committee meets Monday and is expected to back Neil Gorsuch and send his nomination to the full Senate, most likely on a near-party line vote.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- Police are looking to identify a teenager who committed a lewd and lascivious act in front of a 71-year-old woman while she was sunbathing at her community pool on Thursday, December 29, 2016.

The woman said she was sunbathing alone at the Carriage Gate community pool on Nickles Boulevard around 1 p.m. when she saw the teen standing over her and pleasuring himself.

The teen then fled on foot into the nearby Oakwood Lakes community.

He is described as a black male, 15-18 years old, slim build with short cropped hair wearing a white t-shirt and blue basketball shorts.

He is believed to be the same suspect who broke into a house in the Carriage Gate neighborhood on April 20 and groped an elderly woman in the home.

If you recognize him, please contact Detective Brent Joseph at 561-732-8116 or Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.