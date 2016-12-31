Man dies in Sebastian home fire - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man dies in Sebastian home fire

SEBASTIAN, Fla. -- A man died in a residential fire in Sebastian early Saturday morning.

Sebastian Police say officers and Indian River Fire Rescue crews responded to the report of a fire at 123 La Playa Lane in Sebastian at about 2 a.m.

Officers on scene were told the home is normally occupied by a family of two adults and four children. However, an investigation revealed the home was being cared for by a male whose car was still at the home.

Once the fire was suppressed, a deceased person was located at the scene.

No information about the possible identity of the deceased is available at this time.

