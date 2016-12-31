Man dies in Sebastian home fire

April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

Although there are no reported cases of illness or that salmonella has been found, Hunts is voluntarily recalling the kits.

Cena, who swore he'd never married again, proposed to his girlfriend of five years.

She currently resides in New York, but is expected to move to the White House sometime this summer.

The Republican-led Judiciary Committee meets Monday and is expected to back Neil Gorsuch and send his nomination to the full Senate, most likely on a near-party line vote.

SEBASTIAN, Fla. -- A man died in a residential fire in Sebastian early Saturday morning.

Sebastian Police say officers and Indian River Fire Rescue crews responded to the report of a fire at 123 La Playa Lane in Sebastian at about 2 a.m.

Officers on scene were told the home is normally occupied by a family of two adults and four children. However, an investigation revealed the home was being cared for by a male whose car was still at the home.

Once the fire was suppressed, a deceased person was located at the scene.

No information about the possible identity of the deceased is available at this time.