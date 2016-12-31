2 Found dead in parked SUV on I-4, 3 kids alive - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2 Found dead in parked SUV on I-4, 3 kids alive

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two people were found dead in a vehicle parked along Interstate 4 in Volusia County early Saturday. Three children were also found inside the vehicle, alive and unharmed.

Deputies responded to the scene just after 2:00 a.m. at the 122 mile marker of eastbound I-4 near DeLand.

An FHP trooper was checking on a maroon SUV parked along the highway with its hazard lights flashing.

The trooper discovered two adults, a 32-year-old man and 30-year-old woman, unconscious inside the SUV. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says the three children inside the vehicle were the deceased couple's children.

The boys range in age from approximately 8 months to 4 years.

While investigators did not immediately identify an obvious signs of foul play, they are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the deaths.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.