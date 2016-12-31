Wanted: Bilingual teachers for California school - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Wanted: Bilingual teachers for California school

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- While Californians passed a ballot measure to bring back bilingual education in the upcoming school year, educators say a challenge to getting the programs started will be getting more bilingual teachers.

Nearly two decades after banning most bilingual education, Californians voted in November to let schools restore it for English learners and English speakers whose parents want them to learn Spanish, Mandarin and other languages to compete globally for jobs.

Educators say growing interest in bilingual programs will boost already high demand for teachers trained and credentialed to teach the classes.

Schools that already have such programs in California - and in other states, including Utah and Oregon - have brought teachers on visas from overseas to meet the need.

