Man with Dementia missing from Atlantis

ATLANTIS, Fla. -- Atlantis police are looking to locate a missing man with Dementia.

Frank S. Padykula Jr. is missing as of 3pm Friday, December 30, 2016. He was last seen at JFK Hospital in Atlantis when he was released by hospital staff without proper notice to his caregiver to pick him up after an overnight stay for testing.

He suffers from seizures and Dementia. He is 60 years old and in need of his medication. His family says he had a wallet with all of his identification. He carries no money and his family describes him as a friendly person.

If you spot him, please contact Francine Padykula Vogell at 727-458-8977.

