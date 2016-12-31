Airline pilot charged with being impaired

Although there are no reported cases of illness or that salmonella has been found, Hunts is voluntarily recalling the kits.

She currently resides in New York, but is expected to move to the White House sometime this summer.

Cena, who swore he'd never marry again, proposed to his girlfriend of five years.

The Republican-led Judiciary Committee meets Monday and is expected to back Neil Gorsuch and send his nomination to the full Senate, most likely on a near-party line vote.

April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) -- A pilot for Canadian carrier Sunwing Airlines faces charges after police allege he was impaired and passed out over his seat before takeoff.

Police say the pilot boarded the Boeing 737 in Calgary early Saturday for a flight that was scheduled to make stops in Regina and Winnipeg before continuing on to Cancun, Mexico.

But before it took off, police say the gate crew as well as crewmembers on the aircraft indicated he was behaving strangely.

Calgary Sgt. Paul Stacey said the co-pilot found the captain passed out in the cockpit.

The pilot was escorted from the plane and has been charged with having care and control of an aircraft while being impaired, as well as having a blood-alcohol level exceeding .08 while in care and control of an aircraft.