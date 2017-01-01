Family escapes house fire in Palm City

Although there are no reported cases of illness or that salmonella has been found, Hunts is voluntarily recalling the kits.

She currently resides in New York, but is expected to move to the White House sometime this summer.

Cena, who swore he'd never marry again, proposed to his girlfriend of five years.

The Republican-led Judiciary Committee meets Monday and is expected to back Neil Gorsuch and send his nomination to the full Senate, most likely on a near-party line vote.

Dems claim votes to block Gorsuch; GOP will override them

April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

One family along the Treasure Coast is thankful to be alive after an early morning fire destroyed their home Saturday.

The fire broke out around 2a.m. at a home along Sunset Trail in Palm City.

Inside the home asleep was a wife, husband and their 11-year-old daughter.

Jay Sharpe said she her daughter was in the same room as her, and had to break a window to escape the smoke and flames.

"If she would have slept in her room, I probably wouldn't have got to her in time," said Sharpe.

She then had to find her husband, who is disabled and pull him out as well.

"I think what upsets me the most is what could have happened, how we could have not made it out," said Jay Sharpe, wife.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting the family as they try to get back on their feet.