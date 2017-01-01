Vandalized Hollywood sign now reads 'Hollyweed'

Although there are no reported cases of illness or that salmonella has been found, Hunts is voluntarily recalling the kits.

Although there are no reported cases of illness or that salmonella has been found, Hunts is voluntarily recalling the kits.

She currently resides in New York, but is expected to move to the White House sometime this summer.

She currently resides in New York, but is expected to move to the White House sometime this summer.

First lady official photo released

First lady official photo released

Cena, who swore he'd never marry again, proposed to his girlfriend of five years.

Cena, who swore he'd never marry again, proposed to his girlfriend of five years.

John Cena proposes to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33

John Cena proposes to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33

The Republican-led Judiciary Committee meets Monday and is expected to back Neil Gorsuch and send his nomination to the full Senate, most likely on a near-party line vote.

The Republican-led Judiciary Committee meets Monday and is expected to back Neil Gorsuch and send his nomination to the full Senate, most likely on a near-party line vote.

Dems claim votes to block Gorsuch; GOP will override them

Dems claim votes to block Gorsuch; GOP will override them

April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Los Angeles residents awoke New Year's Day to find a prankster had altered the famed Hollywood sign to read "HOLLYWeeD."

KABC-TV reports Los Angeles police have dispatched a unit to investigate the apparent vandalism.

Police have also notified the city's Department of General Services, whose officers patrol Griffith Park and the area of the rugged Hollywood Hills near the sign.

California voters in November approved Proposition 64, which legalized the recreational use of marijuana, beginning in 2018.