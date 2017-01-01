764 Homicides in Chicago during 2016

Although there are no reported cases of illness or that salmonella has been found, Hunts is voluntarily recalling the kits.

She currently resides in New York, but is expected to move to the White House sometime this summer.

Cena, who swore he'd never marry again, proposed to his girlfriend of five years.

The Republican-led Judiciary Committee meets Monday and is expected to back Neil Gorsuch and send his nomination to the full Senate, most likely on a near-party line vote.

April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

CHICAGO (AP) -- One of the bloodiest years on record in Chicago ended with 762 homicides and more than 3,500 shooting incidents.

Police released crime statistics on Sunday that reveal rampant gun violence. Not only were nearly 300 more homicides and more than 1,000 more shooting incidents than there were in 2015, but the total number of homicides was the highest since 1997.

The statistics also show that the bulk of the homicides were in five of the city's poorest neighborhoods on the South and West sides, where violent street gangs are most active.

The police department has long lamented the flood of illegal guns into the city. Sunday's statistics show that the 8,300 illegal guns recovered in 2016 represents a 20 percent increase from the year before.

This story has been corrected to show there were nearly 300 more homicides in Chicago last year than there were in 2015.