Vigil held for 11-month-old Boynton Beach boy

Although there are no reported cases of illness or that salmonella has been found, Hunts is voluntarily recalling the kits.

Although there are no reported cases of illness or that salmonella has been found, Hunts is voluntarily recalling the kits.

She currently resides in New York, but is expected to move to the White House sometime this summer.

She currently resides in New York, but is expected to move to the White House sometime this summer.

Cena, who swore he'd never marry again, proposed to his girlfriend of five years.

Cena, who swore he'd never marry again, proposed to his girlfriend of five years.

The Republican-led Judiciary Committee meets Monday and is expected to back Neil Gorsuch and send his nomination to the full Senate, most likely on a near-party line vote.

The Republican-led Judiciary Committee meets Monday and is expected to back Neil Gorsuch and send his nomination to the full Senate, most likely on a near-party line vote.

April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

Story Video: Click here

There were plenty of tears and hugs Saturday night as family and friends sang "Happy Birthday" to an infant that died in December.

Investigators with the Department of Children and Families have determined that the child, Kalobe Williams, died after falling off a couch at a Boynton Beach home. The 11-month-old boy's death has been ruled a homicide.

"I never expected this to happen. I'm so lost," says the child's aunt Erica Edwards.

Erica and Dominique Edwards are overcome with emotion with the loss of their nephew who would have turned one Saturday.

"Why do we have to go through this? He was only a baby," says Erica.

On Saturday night, family and friends demanded answers.

"Whatever caused this, or whatever the case may be, we need justice," said Dominique.