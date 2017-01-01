Martin County nativity scene burns to the ground - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Martin County nativity scene burns to the ground

An annual Christmas nativity scene burned to the ground Saturday night in Martin County.

Firefighters said it happened on SE Alhambra Place at SE Seville Street near Stuart. Business owners at Castro Interiors put up the Christmas nativity scene every year.

The fire spread to nearby cars and a trailer home, displacing two people.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

