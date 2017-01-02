Good Samaritan helps couple escape fire

April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

Several men painfully recalled being beaten and sexually abused at a north Florida reform school as the state begins the steps to formally apologize for the horrors they endured more than 50 years ago.

Several men painfully recalled being beaten and sexually abused at a north Florida reform school as the state begins the steps to formally apologize for the horrors they endured more than 50 years ago.

Model and Kardashian clan member Kendall Jenner's turn as a Pepsi-wielding protester has some on social media decrying the imagery as appropriation of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Model and Kardashian clan member Kendall Jenner's turn as a Pepsi-wielding protester has some on social media decrying the imagery as appropriation of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The U.S. government is reviewing a Ford recall of thousands of cars, SUVs and vans that can run low on coolant, overheat and catch fire after the company proposed a remedy that doesn't fix the coolant problem.

The U.S. government is reviewing a Ford recall of thousands of cars, SUVs and vans that can run low on coolant, overheat and catch fire after the company proposed a remedy that doesn't fix the coolant problem.

Story Video: Click here

A good Samaritan is credited with helping a Martin County couple escape when fire threatened their mobile home.

When flames destroyed a nativity scene they also spread to a nearby residence.

Byron Basing saw what was happening and alerted the pair.



"They didn't really notice it you know? Because they’re inside and they're older, but we went in there and we helped them out. He was getting dressed and we hurried him out and kind of walked him out and got him in the middle of the street and made sure they're okay," Basing said.

The Red Cross is assisting the couple.

The home suffered extensive smoke and structure damage.