Top worker resolutions - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Top worker resolutions

A new year means new beginnings as well as new resolutions for workers.

According to a new CareerBuilder survey, the top resolution this year is to "save more of my pay."

49 percent of workers are planning to save more of their paycheck compared to 38 percent last year.

Rounding out the top three resolutions for workers were "to be less stressed" and "to get a raise or promotion."

WPTV

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.