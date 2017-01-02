Teen wanted for lewd act arrested, police say

Police in the Pennsylvania town of Newville say they arrested a man for drunken driving on March 19, while the Newburg man was wearing a green St. Patrick's Day shirt that read, "Drunk Lives Matter.".

Payless Shoesource posted its list of stores that were closing on its website. The state of Texas is losing the most, with 66 locations closing.

Pepsi says it's "halting any further rollout" of an ad that has been widely mocked and criticized.

The United States and Russia are trading conflicting assertions about who launched a chemical weapons attack in Syria that killed 72 people.

Susan Rice, Barack Obama's national security adviser, firmly denies that she or other Obama officials used secret intelligence reports to spy on Trump associates for political purposes.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- A teenager suspected of committing a lewd and lascivious act in front of a 71-year-old woman while she was sunbathing at her community pool Thursday is in custody, according to police.

The woman said she was sunbathing alone at the Carriage Gate community pool on Nickles Boulevard around 1 p.m. December 29 when she saw the teen standing over her.

The 15-year-old then took off into the nearby Oakwood Lakes community.

An anonymous tip led his arrest.

Police say he confessed and also admitted breaking into a house in the same neighborhood in April and groping a resident there.

Police have charged the teenager with lewd and lascivious in the presence of an elderly person, burglary to an occupied dwelling and burglary with a battery.

He is now at the juvenile assessment center.