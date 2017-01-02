Woman, kids kept in home; suspect arrested

Police in the Pennsylvania town of Newville say they arrested a man for drunken driving on March 19, while the Newburg man was wearing a green St. Patrick's Day shirt that read, "Drunk Lives Matter.".

Payless Shoesource posted its list of stores that were closing on its website. The state of Texas is losing the most, with 66 locations closing.

Pepsi says it's "halting any further rollout" of an ad that has been widely mocked and criticized.

The United States and Russia are trading conflicting assertions about who launched a chemical weapons attack in Syria that killed 72 people.

Susan Rice, Barack Obama's national security adviser, firmly denies that she or other Obama officials used secret intelligence reports to spy on Trump associates for political purposes.

A West Palm Beach woman claims that she and her three young children were detained inside her home for three days beginning Christmas Eve and not allowed to leave.

The alleged victim, who was not identified, said when she arrived home she found Destinee Tatyaunna Bowers, 22, waiting outside of her residence.

She claims Bowers went inside with the family and then would not allow any of them to leave.

The alleged victim says if she tried to go outside Bowers would physically block the door, a probable cause affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, the woman says at one point, Bowers picked up her six-year-old when he tried to go next door for help and when she tried to lock herself in a room and escape through a window Bowers broke the bedroom doorframe to stop her from leaving.

The alleged victim says she was only able to leave by convincing Bowers that she had to go to work or her absence would be noticed. That’s when she called police.

The children, ages 6, 2 and 4 months, were not injured but the alleged victim says at one point Bowers struck her across the face.

Police arrested Bowers and charged her with false imprisonment adult, false imprisonment child under 12 years of age, domestic simple battery and criminal damage to property.

Police noted in their report that there is an active warrant for Bowers from Indian River County.