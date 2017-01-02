Woman, kids kept in home; suspect arrested

Susan Rice, Barack Obama's national security adviser, firmly denies that she or other Obama officials used secret intelligence reports to spy on Trump associates for political purposes.More >>
The United States and Russia are trading conflicting assertions about who launched a chemical weapons attack in Syria that killed 72 people.
Payless Shoesource posted its list of stores that were closing on its website. The state of Texas is losing the most, with 66 locations closing.
Police in the Pennsylvania town of Newville say they arrested a man for drunken driving on March 19, while the Newburg man was wearing a green St. Patrick's Day shirt that read, "Drunk Lives Matter.".
