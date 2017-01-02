Young mother dies while on Facebook Live

Payless Shoesource posted its list of stores that were closing on its website. The state of Texas is losing the most, with 66 locations closing.

Pepsi says it's "halting any further rollout" of an ad that has been widely mocked and criticized.

The United States and Russia are trading conflicting assertions about who launched a chemical weapons attack in Syria that killed 72 people.

Susan Rice, Barack Obama's national security adviser, firmly denies that she or other Obama officials used secret intelligence reports to spy on Trump associates for political purposes.

April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

(KARK/CNN) – Many people watched on Facebook Live as a young mother collapsed Wednesday and died with her son nearby.

Keiana Herndon, 25, often live-streamed videos through Facebook, according to her father, Richard.

But the young woman’s video from a friend’s home turned into tragedy.

The video starts with her singing. Herndon responds to viewers and shows off the youngest of her two kids.

Suddenly, the mother falls, and the phone drops out of her hands with her and her son off screen. The woman later died.

Herndon’s father says he hasn’t seen the video.

“I don't have the strength right now,” he said.

Jeffrey Herndon, the young woman’s uncle, did watch the video, even though he says it was hard for him.

He says he could hear his niece struggling to breathe and her son screaming in the background, but what he couldn’t believe was that, as his niece lay dying, the number of viewers grew.

"The views went from two or three to too many for it to be such a tragic live shot,” he said.

A friend showed up at the house nearly 30 minutes after Keiana Herndon collapsed. Her father says that’s far too long, and he wishes someone would have acted sooner.

"It's amazing for someone to sit there and see somebody or hear them take their last breath, and nobody did anything,” he said.

Richard Herndon says losing his daughter is the hardest thing he’s ever had to face.

"For her to leave two kids so young, so early is … I don't know how to deal with it,” he said.

A state crime lab will try to determine what caused the young woman’s death, but police say they don’t believe foul play was involved.

Courtesy KARK via CNN Newsource