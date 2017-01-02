Jupiter man arrested for trafficking marijuana - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Jupiter man arrested for trafficking marijuana

Story Video: Click here

A 53-year-old man has been arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. 

Robert Baron Levie of Jupiter was trying to buy 63 pounds of marijuana from a confidential informant. 

Officials say the informant tipped police to the planned purchase. 

Levie was convicted on separate occasions in the 90s for cocaine trafficking. 

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.