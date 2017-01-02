Riverwalk goes to Boynton city leaders Tuesday

Payless Shoesource posted its list of stores that were closing on its website. The state of Texas is losing the most, with 66 locations closing.

Pepsi says it's "halting any further rollout" of an ad that has been widely mocked and criticized.

The United States and Russia are trading conflicting assertions about who launched a chemical weapons attack in Syria that killed 72 people.

Susan Rice, Barack Obama's national security adviser, firmly denies that she or other Obama officials used secret intelligence reports to spy on Trump associates for political purposes.

Trump tells newspaper Obama aide might have broken the law

April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

A 10-story apartment building may take the next toward reality Tuesday.



Boynton Beach city leaders will take the first of two votes on the Riverwalk Center redevelopment project. The proposal calls for a 105-foot tall building where the old Winn-Dixie supermarket currently sits at the southeast corner of Woolbright Road and Federal Highway.

Late last year, city commissioners changed the zoning rules in that area allowing for taller buildings.

Supporters have said this project will generate extra tax revenue for the city.

Opponents argue the building takes away from Boynton’s character.

The vote will take place during the city commission meeting at city hall at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.