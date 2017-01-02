Burt & Max's closed until air quality tests done - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Burt & Max's closed until air quality tests done

A popular dinner spot in Delray Beach will reopen again once they know what's causing kitchen staff to suffer from itchy eyes and rashes. 

The owner of Burt & Max's hired one company to conduct air quality tests. Initial results showed no mold. 

The restaurant reopened on Saturday for New Year's Eve celebrations, but once again kitchen staff started to suffer from a rash that resembles sunburn. 

A second round of air-quality tests will be performed. 

