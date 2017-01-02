Burt & Max's closed until air quality tests done

Payless Shoesource posted its list of stores that were closing on its website. The state of Texas is losing the most, with 66 locations closing.

Pepsi says it's "halting any further rollout" of an ad that has been widely mocked and criticized.

The United States and Russia are trading conflicting assertions about who launched a chemical weapons attack in Syria that killed 72 people.

Susan Rice, Barack Obama's national security adviser, firmly denies that she or other Obama officials used secret intelligence reports to spy on Trump associates for political purposes.

Trump tells newspaper Obama aide might have broken the law

April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

A popular dinner spot in Delray Beach will reopen again once they know what's causing kitchen staff to suffer from itchy eyes and rashes.

The owner of Burt & Max's hired one company to conduct air quality tests. Initial results showed no mold.

The restaurant reopened on Saturday for New Year's Eve celebrations, but once again kitchen staff started to suffer from a rash that resembles sunburn.

A second round of air-quality tests will be performed.

