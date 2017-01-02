Dalia Dippolito back in court Friday

Payless Shoesource posted its list of stores that were closing on its website. The state of Texas is losing the most, with 66 locations closing.

Payless Shoesource posted its list of stores that were closing on its website. The state of Texas is losing the most, with 66 locations closing.

Pepsi says it's "halting any further rollout" of an ad that has been widely mocked and criticized.

Pepsi says it's "halting any further rollout" of an ad that has been widely mocked and criticized.

The United States and Russia are trading conflicting assertions about who launched a chemical weapons attack in Syria that killed 72 people.

The United States and Russia are trading conflicting assertions about who launched a chemical weapons attack in Syria that killed 72 people.

Susan Rice, Barack Obama's national security adviser, firmly denies that she or other Obama officials used secret intelligence reports to spy on Trump associates for political purposes.

Susan Rice, Barack Obama's national security adviser, firmly denies that she or other Obama officials used secret intelligence reports to spy on Trump associates for political purposes.

Trump tells newspaper Obama aide might have broken the law

Trump tells newspaper Obama aide might have broken the law

April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Dalia Dippolito will be back in court just days after her second trial ended in a mistrial.

A status-check hearing is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

The jury deadlocked last month in Dippolito's trial on charges she tried to hire a hit man to kill her newlywed husband.

A four-woman, two-men jury said it was hopelessly deadlocked 3-3 after 9 hours of deliberations spread over two days.

Scripps Only Content 2017