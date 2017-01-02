Cow found slaughtered on Loxahatchee property

Payless Shoesource posted its list of stores that were closing on its website. The state of Texas is losing the most, with 66 locations closing.

Pepsi says it's "halting any further rollout" of an ad that has been widely mocked and criticized.

The United States and Russia are trading conflicting assertions about who launched a chemical weapons attack in Syria that killed 72 people.

Susan Rice, Barack Obama's national security adviser, firmly denies that she or other Obama officials used secret intelligence reports to spy on Trump associates for political purposes.

April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

Fear is growing in a Loxahatchee community after a cow was found butchered on its owner's property over the weekend.

"We're concerned for our safety because we don’t know what these people are capable of if they are willing to kill an animal in that manner," said Elizabeth Accomando, who is building an animal rescue sanctuary in the small Santa Rosa Groves community in West Loxahatchee.

For a few months, Accomando says she's noticed her 'no trespassing' signs keep disappearing.

"After asking people to stay off our property, the next day the signs were gone," said Accomando.

Accomando says she's more worried about trespassers now after a local property owner's cow was found butchered over the weekend.

The property owner checks on his cows at least once a day. He says when he went out to the property he found parts of his slaughtered cow by his fence. He says the trespassers even left sawing equipment behind.

"Pieces of the cow were remaining and parts of the saw that was used to commit the horrible act that they did, so now we’re very concerned," added Accomando.

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control officers are already investigating two livestock incidents from nearly two weeks ago. About 10 miles from Santa Rosa Groves, a goat and chicken's decapitated bodies were found dumped on a homeowner's property in Loxahatchee Groves. That same weekend, a horse's head was discovered floating in an acreage canal. The incidents do not appear to be connected, but Accomando says it is alarming that this is happening in the quiet western communities.

"This isn't the wild west. People live out here, people have their livelihood out here. Our little rescue is going to be out here, our farm, we’re very concerned," added Accomando.

NewsChannel 5 has reached out to Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office for more information.