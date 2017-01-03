22-Year-old man shot in Fort PIerce - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

22-Year-old man shot in Fort PIerce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - Fort Pierce police are investigating a shooting Monday evening that injured a 22-year-old man in Fort Pierce. 

The incident happened near N 23rd and Avenue K streets.

The victim was transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center with at least three gunshot wounds. 

Police said two men are being sough in the shooting. The motive is unknown at this time. 

