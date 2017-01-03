Construction begins today on Crosstown Parkway - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Construction begins today on Crosstown Parkway

Work on the controversial Crosstown Parkway in Port St. Lucie will begin Tuesday.

The project, expected to take close to two years to complete, will extend the roadway over the St. Lucie River.

 

Starting Tuesday, crews will begin work on West Virginia Drive as they try to relocate utilities in the area.

Drivers traveling on West Virginia Drive will have to seek alternate routes because it will be closed from east of Floresta Drive to SE Coral Reef Street.

The South Florida Water Management District gave the approval for the work.

Much of the project is near environmentally sensitive wetlands. During the project, crews will relocate protected animals such as gopher turtles.

