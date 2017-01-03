Construction begins today on Crosstown Parkway

Most drivers were rejected because they had their license suspended in the past, but more than 1,500 drivers had a violent crime charge.

More than 8,000 potential Uber and Lyft drivers fail background checks

April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

It almost became a killer view, but a Sacramento woman survived a heart-pounding 60-foot fall from the Foresthill Bridge, where she was taking photos as her friends watched helplessly.

An FBI investigation and congressional probes into the Trump campaign and contacts with Russia continue to shadow the administration, each new development a focus of White House press briefings and attention on Capitol Hill.

No sign probes into Russia, Trump campaign will die down

Work on the controversial Crosstown Parkway in Port St. Lucie will begin Tuesday.

The project, expected to take close to two years to complete, will extend the roadway over the St. Lucie River.

Starting Tuesday, crews will begin work on West Virginia Drive as they try to relocate utilities in the area.

Drivers traveling on West Virginia Drive will have to seek alternate routes because it will be closed from east of Floresta Drive to SE Coral Reef Street.

The South Florida Water Management District gave the approval for the work.

Much of the project is near environmentally sensitive wetlands. During the project, crews will relocate protected animals such as gopher turtles.