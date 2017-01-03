Medical marijuana officially legal in Florida

It almost became a killer view, but a Sacramento woman survived a heart-pounding 60-foot fall from the Foresthill Bridge, where she was taking photos as her friends watched helplessly.

An FBI investigation and congressional probes into the Trump campaign and contacts with Russia continue to shadow the administration, each new development a focus of White House press briefings and attention on Capitol Hill.

No sign probes into Russia, Trump campaign will die down

No illnesses have been associated with the products, which were sold in Aldi stores in Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia.

Don Rickles, the legendary comedian best known for his insults, has died. He was 90 years old.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Medical marijuana is now legal in the state of Florida.

The new state law officially went into effect Tuesday, but don't expect to just walk into your doctor’s office and get a prescription right away.

RELATED: The making of medical marijuana in Florida

Passed by voters in November, Amendment Two allows higher strength marijuana to treat a wider variety of medical conditions.

More than 300 doctors in Florida are registered to prescribe medical marijuana that includes 28 in Palm Beach County and 15 on the Treasure Coast.

Physicians can use marijuana to treat patients with chronic pain or illness but they must have an established relationship with the patient for at least three months, and try other treatments first.

There are still a lot of unknowns with the new law.

The Florida Legislature and Department of Health still need to establish new rules and regulations, which is expected to happen by Sept. 9.

RELATED LINK:

List of doctors who can prescribe marijuana in Florida (list updated every Friday, according to state): http://www.floridahealth.gov/programs-and-services/office-of-compassionate-use/_documents/completed-cme.pdf

