Local man charged with pointing AK-47 at child - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Local man charged with pointing AK-47 at child

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Comic Don Rickles, 'Mr. Warmth,' dies at age 90

    Comic Don Rickles, 'Mr. Warmth,' dies at age 90

    Thursday, April 6 2017 2:38 PM EDT2017-04-06 18:38:16 GMT

    Don Rickles, the legendary comedian best known for his insults, has died. He was 90 years old.

    More >>

    Don Rickles, the legendary comedian best known for his insults, has died. He was 90 years old.

    More >>

  • Frozen sweet peas recalled over listeria concerns

    Frozen sweet peas recalled over listeria concerns

    Thursday, April 6 2017 1:01 PM EDT2017-04-06 17:01:03 GMT
    Thursday, April 6 2017 1:01 PM EDT2017-04-06 17:01:03 GMT

    No illnesses have been associated with the products, which were sold in Aldi stores in Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia.

    More >>

    No illnesses have been associated with the products, which were sold in Aldi stores in Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia.

    More >>

  • No sign probes into Russia, Trump campaign will die down

    No sign probes into Russia, Trump campaign will die down

    Thursday, April 6 2017 11:08 AM EDT2017-04-06 15:08:06 GMT
    Thursday, April 6 2017 11:08 AM EDT2017-04-06 15:08:07 GMT

    An FBI investigation and congressional probes into the Trump campaign and contacts with Russia continue to shadow the administration, each new development a focus of White House press briefings and attention on Capitol Hill.

    More >>

    An FBI investigation and congressional probes into the Trump campaign and contacts with Russia continue to shadow the administration, each new development a focus of White House press briefings and attention on Capitol Hill.

    More >>
    •   

Story Video: Click here

A 26-year-old suburban West Palm Beach man is facing multiple charges after the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said he pointed an AK-47 at a 5-year-old child and another woman.

Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Dec. 19 in the 3600 block of Cherokee Ave. near an apartment complex.

The sheriff's office report says the suspect, Benjamin Lucky Bird, pointed the weapon at a woman and the child during an argument.

The woman said she fled the scene in her vehicle, ducking her head in fear of being shot. 

Bird faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse and carrying an unlicensed concealed weapon.

 

 

 

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.