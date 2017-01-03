Local man charged with pointing AK-47 at child

It almost became a killer view, but a Sacramento woman survived a heart-pounding 60-foot fall from the Foresthill Bridge, where she was taking photos as her friends watched helplessly.

It almost became a killer view, but a Sacramento woman survived a heart-pounding 60-foot fall from the Foresthill Bridge, where she was taking photos as her friends watched helplessly.

An FBI investigation and congressional probes into the Trump campaign and contacts with Russia continue to shadow the administration, each new development a focus of White House press briefings and attention on Capitol Hill.

An FBI investigation and congressional probes into the Trump campaign and contacts with Russia continue to shadow the administration, each new development a focus of White House press briefings and attention on Capitol Hill.

No sign probes into Russia, Trump campaign will die down

No sign probes into Russia, Trump campaign will die down

No illnesses have been associated with the products, which were sold in Aldi stores in Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia.

No illnesses have been associated with the products, which were sold in Aldi stores in Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia.

Don Rickles, the legendary comedian best known for his insults, has died. He was 90 years old.

Don Rickles, the legendary comedian best known for his insults, has died. He was 90 years old.

Story Video: Click here

A 26-year-old suburban West Palm Beach man is facing multiple charges after the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said he pointed an AK-47 at a 5-year-old child and another woman.

Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Dec. 19 in the 3600 block of Cherokee Ave. near an apartment complex.

The sheriff's office report says the suspect, Benjamin Lucky Bird, pointed the weapon at a woman and the child during an argument.

The woman said she fled the scene in her vehicle, ducking her head in fear of being shot.

Bird faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse and carrying an unlicensed concealed weapon.