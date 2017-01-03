Cops: Dating app leads to robbery, arrest - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cops: Dating app leads to robbery, arrest

If you use a dating app, Port St. Lucie police have a cautionary tale.

Investigators say a man had a harrowing experience after meeting another man using the dating app MeetMe.

They got together at a home on December 29, where the alleged victim met 26-year-old Cleveland White Jamison. But Jamison did not stay long because there were other people at the residence.

The next day Jamison returned in the early morning hours when the alleged victim explained that he expected to exchange sexual favors for marijuana. Instead Jamison pulled out a gun and demanded money, according to police.

When the alleged victim said he didn’t have any Jamison took his clothes, Michael Jordan shoes, a phone, jewelry and a watch, police said.

By pinging the stolen cellphone, police said they were able to track Jamison at a home on SE North Blackwell Drive.

They said that they found Jamison wearing the alleged victim’s clothes and jewelry.

Police took Jamison to the St. Lucie County Jail on charges of robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, grand theft, possession of a weapon by convicted felon, and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
 

