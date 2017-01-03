St. Lucie Sheriff says son killed mother - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

St. Lucie Sheriff says son killed mother

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Comic Don Rickles, 'Mr. Warmth,' dies at age 90

    Comic Don Rickles, 'Mr. Warmth,' dies at age 90

    Thursday, April 6 2017 2:38 PM EDT2017-04-06 18:38:16 GMT

    Don Rickles, the legendary comedian best known for his insults, has died. He was 90 years old.

    More >>

    Don Rickles, the legendary comedian best known for his insults, has died. He was 90 years old.

    More >>

  • Frozen sweet peas recalled over listeria concerns

    Frozen sweet peas recalled over listeria concerns

    Thursday, April 6 2017 1:01 PM EDT2017-04-06 17:01:03 GMT
    Thursday, April 6 2017 1:01 PM EDT2017-04-06 17:01:03 GMT

    No illnesses have been associated with the products, which were sold in Aldi stores in Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia.

    More >>

    No illnesses have been associated with the products, which were sold in Aldi stores in Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia.

    More >>

  • No sign probes into Russia, Trump campaign will die down

    No sign probes into Russia, Trump campaign will die down

    Thursday, April 6 2017 11:08 AM EDT2017-04-06 15:08:06 GMT
    Thursday, April 6 2017 11:08 AM EDT2017-04-06 15:08:07 GMT

    An FBI investigation and congressional probes into the Trump campaign and contacts with Russia continue to shadow the administration, each new development a focus of White House press briefings and attention on Capitol Hill.

    More >>

    An FBI investigation and congressional probes into the Trump campaign and contacts with Russia continue to shadow the administration, each new development a focus of White House press briefings and attention on Capitol Hill.

    More >>
    •   

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that deputies have arrested Kenny Hamner in connection with the death of his 74-year-old mother.

Sheila Hamner was killed in a machete attack Dec. 10 at a home on Traub Avenue in White City. 

Deputies said last month they were searching for a Hispanic man, who was seen carrying a large knife or machete, in connection with the case.

"He provided deputies with a false description of a suspect who, quite frankly, never existed," St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara said at a Tuesday afternoon news conference.

The injuries Kenny said he received during the afternoon machete attack were self-inflicted, according to the sheriff.

Deputies arrested Hamner, 52, Tuesday morning during a traffic stop and charged him with first degree murder.

"One of the arresting officers said he seemed like he was relieved that he was arrested," Sheriff' Mascara said. 

The sheriff did not release a motive for the crime.

Deputies booked Hamner into the St. Lucie County Jail with no bond.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.