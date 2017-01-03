Dalia Dippolito asking to be off house arrest

It almost became a killer view, but a Sacramento woman survived a heart-pounding 60-foot fall from the Foresthill Bridge, where she was taking photos as her friends watched helplessly.

An FBI investigation and congressional probes into the Trump campaign and contacts with Russia continue to shadow the administration, each new development a focus of White House press briefings and attention on Capitol Hill.

No sign probes into Russia, Trump campaign will die down

No illnesses have been associated with the products, which were sold in Aldi stores in Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia.

Don Rickles, the legendary comedian best known for his insults, has died. He was 90 years old.

Attorneys for Dalia Dippolito are asking the court to modify her bond and release her from house arrest.

A jury could not reach a decision last month in Dippolito's retrial on charges she tried to hire a hit man to kill her newlywed husband.

A jury of four women and two men said it was hopelessly deadlocked 3-3 after 9 hours of deliberations spread over two days.

In a motion filed in circuit court Dippolito’s attorneys are asking that she be released on her own recognizance. They say she will agree to continue surrendering her passport, won’t leave the state without permission and have no direct or third-party contact with her ex-husband.

In their filing the attorneys say Dippolito, who has an infant son, has been confined to her mother’s house for more than 7 years. They say she will continue to live with her mother in Boynton Beach if she is taken off house arrest.

According to the filing, Dippolito’s ‘exemplary conduct’ while on pretrial release shows she is neither a flight risk nor danger to the community.

A status-check hearing for Dippolito is scheduled for Friday afternoon.