So long Sandi

Here’s a sign the holiday season is behind us.

Workers began dismantling the Sandi tree in downtown West Palm Beach Tuesday.
  
Called the world's only 600-ton sand tree, Sandi was 35-feet tall and has dazzled crowds with nightly music and light shows since the beginning of December.
    
Workers are using heavy-equipment machinery to remove sand from the waterfront at the end of Clematis Street.

