So long Sandi

It almost became a killer view, but a Sacramento woman survived a heart-pounding 60-foot fall from the Foresthill Bridge, where she was taking photos as her friends watched helplessly.

It almost became a killer view, but a Sacramento woman survived a heart-pounding 60-foot fall from the Foresthill Bridge, where she was taking photos as her friends watched helplessly.

An FBI investigation and congressional probes into the Trump campaign and contacts with Russia continue to shadow the administration, each new development a focus of White House press briefings and attention on Capitol Hill.

An FBI investigation and congressional probes into the Trump campaign and contacts with Russia continue to shadow the administration, each new development a focus of White House press briefings and attention on Capitol Hill.

No sign probes into Russia, Trump campaign will die down

No sign probes into Russia, Trump campaign will die down

No illnesses have been associated with the products, which were sold in Aldi stores in Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia.

No illnesses have been associated with the products, which were sold in Aldi stores in Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia.

Don Rickles, the legendary comedian best known for his insults, has died. He was 90 years old.

Don Rickles, the legendary comedian best known for his insults, has died. He was 90 years old.

Here’s a sign the holiday season is behind us.

Workers began dismantling the Sandi tree in downtown West Palm Beach Tuesday.



Called the world's only 600-ton sand tree, Sandi was 35-feet tall and has dazzled crowds with nightly music and light shows since the beginning of December.



Workers are using heavy-equipment machinery to remove sand from the waterfront at the end of Clematis Street.