Boynton moves forward to build Riverwalk project

Friday, April 7 2017 10:10 AM EDT2017-04-07 14:10:34 GMT
Friday, April 7 2017 10:10 AM EDT2017-04-07 14:10:34 GMT
President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, is headed for confirmation after Republicans tore up the Senate's voting rules to put him on the high court over furious Democratic objections.
President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, is headed for confirmation after Republicans tore up the Senate's voting rules to put him on the high court over furious Democratic objections.
UPDATE: Boynton Beach Commissioners voted Tuesday night to move forward with the Riverwalk Center Development Project.
The proposal calls for a 10-story apartment building on Woolbright Road and Federal Highway.
City commissioners recently changed the zoning rules in the area to allow for taller buildings.
EARLIER STORY:
A 10-story apartment building may take the next toward reality Tuesday.
Boynton Beach city leaders will take the first of two votes on the Riverwalk Center redevelopment project. The proposal calls for a 105-foot tall building where the old Winn-Dixie supermarket currently sits at the southeast corner of Woolbright Road and Federal Highway.
Late last year, city commissioners changed the zoning rules in that area allowing for taller buildings.
Supporters have said this project will generate extra tax revenue for the city.
Opponents argue the building takes away from Boynton’s character.
The vote will take place during the city commission meeting at city hall at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.