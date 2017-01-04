No bond for Kenny Hamner, son accused of killing 74-year-old mot - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

No bond for Kenny Hamner, son accused of killing 74-year-old mother

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. - The St. Lucie County man accused of killing his 74-year-old mother in a machete attack made his first appearance in court Wednesday morning.

 A judge ordered Kenny Hamner held without bond.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office arrested Hamner Tuesday.

Sheila Hamner was killed Dec. 10 at a home on Traub Avenue in White City. 

A family friend, along with Kenny's father, attended Wednesday's hearing. The friend, who only gave her name as Jennifer, says they are standing by Kenny and don't believe he's guilty.

Hamner is charged with first degree murder.

