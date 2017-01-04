PBSO deputy, man he shot identified - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBSO deputy, man he shot identified

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. -- The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has identified the deputy and the man he shot during an domestic call on New Year's Eve.

At 2 a.m. on Saturday deputies responded to the 13000 block of Compton Road in Loxahatchee after a report of a man armed with a knife threatening himself and his family members.

The sheriff's office says 46-year-old Ricky Whidden refused to comply with deputies' commands and a PBSO deputy used a non-lethal weapon, striking the man and knocking him down.

When deputies approached Whidden in an attempt to take him into custody, PBSO says he jumped up and lunged at the deputies.

Deputy Justin Rigney discharged his firearm, and Whidden was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office says Deputy Rigney is a 10 year veteran and is currently on administrative leave with pay.   

PBSO and FDLE are conducting an internal investigation, while the State Attorney's Office is conducting the criminal investigation.

