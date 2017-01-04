PBSO deputy, man he shot identified

April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

Because everything that surrounds Tim Tebow isn't miraculous or curious or not at all coincidental, let this one run around your brain for a little bit.

Tim Tebow hit a two-run blast off a guy picked No. 666 in MLB Draft. No, really.

President Donald Trump is casting the United States assault on a Syrian air base as vital to deter future use of poison gas and called on other nations to join in.

US probing: Did Russia take part in chem weapons attack?

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, is headed for confirmation after Republicans tore up the Senate's voting rules to put him on the high court over furious Democratic objections.

Gorsuch confirmation rolls Supreme Court to the right

Swedish media say a truck has crashed into a department store in central Stockholm, injuring several people.

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. -- The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has identified the deputy and the man he shot during an domestic call on New Year's Eve.

At 2 a.m. on Saturday deputies responded to the 13000 block of Compton Road in Loxahatchee after a report of a man armed with a knife threatening himself and his family members.

The sheriff's office says 46-year-old Ricky Whidden refused to comply with deputies' commands and a PBSO deputy used a non-lethal weapon, striking the man and knocking him down.

When deputies approached Whidden in an attempt to take him into custody, PBSO says he jumped up and lunged at the deputies.

Deputy Justin Rigney discharged his firearm, and Whidden was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office says Deputy Rigney is a 10 year veteran and is currently on administrative leave with pay.

PBSO and FDLE are conducting an internal investigation, while the State Attorney's Office is conducting the criminal investigation.