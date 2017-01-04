Teenager arrested after police chase - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Teenager arrested after police chase

A teenager is under arrested after a police chase from Boynton Beach to Jupiter Tuesday night.

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy whom they said was driving a Mazda SUV which was reported stolen from Broward County.

It also matched the description of a car used in an armed robbery in Boynton Beach Tuesday.

Police charged the 16-year-old with grand theft, fleeing and eluding and driving without a license.

He was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

Police had parents pick up three other juveniles in the car.
 

