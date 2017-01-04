New human organ discovered by scientists

April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

Because everything that surrounds Tim Tebow isn't miraculous or curious or not at all coincidental, let this one run around your brain for a little bit.

Tim Tebow hit a two-run blast off a guy picked No. 666 in MLB Draft. No, really.

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, is headed for confirmation after Republicans tore up the Senate's voting rules to put him on the high court over furious Democratic objections.

Gorsuch confirmation rolls Supreme Court to the right

Swedish media say a truck has crashed into a department store in central Stockholm, injuring several people.

President Donald Trump is casting the United States assault on a Syrian air base as vital to deter future use of poison gas and called on other nations to join in.

US strikes win global praise _ but ratchet up Russia tension

(NBC NEWSCHANNEL) Scientists say they've discovered a new organ in the human body!

It's called the mesentery and it connects the intestine to the abdomen.

It was previously thought to be made up of multiple, separate parts, but researchers in Ireland found it is one continuous organ.

It's not yet clear what the mesentery actually does in the body, but experts say further studies will lead to new areas of abdominal medicine.

This study was led by researchers at University Hospital Limerick (IRE) and published in 'The Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology'