How to snag free tickets to the South Florida Fair

The South Florida Fair is teaming up with the Palm Beach Outlets to give away free tickets to people who donate non-perishable food items to help feed the hungry.

On Saturday, Jan. 7, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., anyone who donates two canned items or other non-perishable food items will receive one free ticket to the South Florida Fair. The tickets can be used on any Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday. There is a two-ticket limit per person.

The event will take place at the outdoor mall's center court.

All of the food items collected will be donated to the Palm Beach County Food Bank.

The fair runs from Jan. 13-29 at the South Florida Fairgrounds.

So stop by Saturday and do something nice for your neighbors, and then enjoy a free entry to the fair.

