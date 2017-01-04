How to snag free tickets to the South Florida Fair

April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

Because everything that surrounds Tim Tebow isn't miraculous or curious or not at all coincidental, let this one run around your brain for a little bit.

Tim Tebow hit a two-run blast off a guy picked No. 666 in MLB Draft. No, really.

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, is headed for confirmation after Republicans tore up the Senate's voting rules to put him on the high court over furious Democratic objections.

Gorsuch confirmation rolls Supreme Court to the right

Swedish media say a truck has crashed into a department store in central Stockholm, injuring several people.

President Donald Trump is casting the United States assault on a Syrian air base as vital to deter future use of poison gas and called on other nations to join in.

US strikes win global praise _ but ratchet up Russia tension

The South Florida Fair is teaming up with the Palm Beach Outlets to give away free tickets to people who donate non-perishable food items to help feed the hungry.

On Saturday, Jan. 7, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., anyone who donates two canned items or other non-perishable food items will receive one free ticket to the South Florida Fair. The tickets can be used on any Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday. There is a two-ticket limit per person.

The event will take place at the outdoor mall's center court.

All of the food items collected will be donated to the Palm Beach County Food Bank.

The fair runs from Jan. 13-29 at the South Florida Fairgrounds.

So stop by Saturday and do something nice for your neighbors, and then enjoy a free entry to the fair.

