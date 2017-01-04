Obama: Serving as commander in chief a privilege

April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

Because everything that surrounds Tim Tebow isn't miraculous or curious or not at all coincidental, let this one run around your brain for a little bit.

Because everything that surrounds Tim Tebow isn't miraculous or curious or not at all coincidental, let this one run around your brain for a little bit.

Tim Tebow hit a two-run blast off a guy picked No. 666 in MLB Draft. No, really.

Tim Tebow hit a two-run blast off a guy picked No. 666 in MLB Draft. No, really.

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, is headed for confirmation after Republicans tore up the Senate's voting rules to put him on the high court over furious Democratic objections.

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, is headed for confirmation after Republicans tore up the Senate's voting rules to put him on the high court over furious Democratic objections.

Swedish media say a truck has crashed into a department store in central Stockholm, injuring several people.

Swedish media say a truck has crashed into a department store in central Stockholm, injuring several people.

President Donald Trump is casting the United States assault on a Syrian air base as vital to deter future use of poison gas and called on other nations to join in.

President Donald Trump is casting the United States assault on a Syrian air base as vital to deter future use of poison gas and called on other nations to join in.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama says there has been "no greater privilege and no greater honor" than serving as commander in chief.

Obama is thanking a group of troops gathered Wednesday at the Armed Forces Full Honor Review farewell ceremony for their commitment to "a life of service and sacrifice."

He is hailing U.S. forces as "the greatest military" in the world.

He says he promised not to send troops into harm's way "unless absolutely necessary," and to provide them with the support and equipment needed to "get the job done."

Obama and Defense Secretary Ash Carter are addressing troops from the various branches of the military at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Virginia as part of the farewell ceremony.