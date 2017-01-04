Judge agrees to seal Hamner arrest affidavit

April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

Because everything that surrounds Tim Tebow isn't miraculous or curious or not at all coincidental, let this one run around your brain for a little bit.

Tim Tebow hit a two-run blast off a guy picked No. 666 in MLB Draft. No, really.

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, is headed for confirmation after Republicans tore up the Senate's voting rules to put him on the high court over furious Democratic objections.

Swedish media say a truck has crashed into a department store in central Stockholm, injuring several people.

President Donald Trump is casting the United States assault on a Syrian air base as vital to deter future use of poison gas and called on other nations to join in.

52-year-old Kenny Hamner made his first appearance in court Wednesday morning. The St. Lucie County man is charged with murdering his own mother with a machete in December.

It was a shocking turn of events after he originally told deputies that he was also attacked that day.

He described their attacker as a Hispanic man with a large knife.

Nearly one month later, on Tuesday, St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara announced that was a lie.

The Sheriff said it was Kenny who was the killer that day and that he stabbed himself to try and throw off the investigation.

In that news conference, Sheriff Mascara would only said it was DNA and trace evidence that connected Kenny to the crime.

But what was that evidence led investigators back to Kenny? Prosecutors want to keep that information sealed for now.

Prosecutors filed a motion giving the judge three reasons for their request:

1) The investigation is still ongoing and will continue for some time.

2) There is forensic evidence pending in this matter.

3) There are several witnesses in this case who will be required to appear before a grand jury and prosecutors want protect their identities until then.

On Tuesday, the judge granted the state’s request.