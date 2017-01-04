PBG to vote on new townhomes, grocery store

April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

Because everything that surrounds Tim Tebow isn't miraculous or curious or not at all coincidental, let this one run around your brain for a little bit.

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, is headed for confirmation after Republicans tore up the Senate's voting rules to put him on the high court over furious Democratic objections.

President Donald Trump is casting the United States assault on a Syrian air base as vital to deter future use of poison gas and called on other nations to join in.

It’s a project that would expand a popular part of Palm Beach Gardens known as Midtown but it’s not without controversy.

On Thursday, the Palm Beach Gardens City Council will vote on the development.

Fran and Fred Hunt call their Shady Lakes community wonderful.



“We look out for each other,” said Fran. “It's very quiet.” Her husband, Fred, added, “We all get together on a yearly basis and do cookie sales and things like that.”



But after nearly 15 years of memories, they’re selling their home. “I can't wait to move,” said Fran.



Wanting to downsize and congestion on PGA Boulevard has the couple ready for a fresh start.



“Legacy Place, the whole thing is getting too big,” said Fred.



And now even more development may be coming to the 8.9-acre plot next to their neighborhood.



“I don't know how they can plan to put a lot more traffic on that road and not have all kinds of accidents on PGA,” said Fran.



Exclusive Chopper Five video offers the only birds-eye view of where developers want to build 63 town homes and a grocery store. The proposed project would be west of the Borland Center on PGA Boulevard near Midtown.

Mom Brenda Jaramillo, who also lives in the Shady Lakes community is against the project.

“It’s concerning because there's already so much traffic now with the schools and tennis center and soccer fields that are going in,” said Jaramillo.



Fran, added, “It's as if town council is trying to build on every square foot of land and it will make this neighborhood miserable.”



But the owner of nearby THEA*OLOGY Salon & Day Spa sees things differently. “I feel bad for the people driving on PGA Boulevard but other than that it would be great for my business,” said Thea Ciallella.

Employees at Christopher’s Kitchen agree. “I think it would be nice for business to have more customers,” said Melody Russell, a server at the restaurant

The meeting will get underway Thursday at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

A spokesperson for the developers Ascend PGA Midtown, LLC declined to comment on the proposed project.