WATCH: Whale shark spotted off Jupiter - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

WATCH: Whale shark spotted off Jupiter

Story Video: Click here

A whale shark was spotted in the waters off our coast. 

A group of divers spotted the 20-foot whale shark near Jupiter Wednesday. 

Ben Rother sent the video to NewsChannel 5 calling his experience 'the most exhilarating' of his diving career so far. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.