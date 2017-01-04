Plea deal discussed in Dippolito case

April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

Because everything that surrounds Tim Tebow isn't miraculous or curious or not at all coincidental, let this one run around your brain for a little bit.

Tim Tebow hit a two-run blast off a guy picked No. 666 in MLB Draft. No, really.

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, is headed for confirmation after Republicans tore up the Senate's voting rules to put him on the high court over furious Democratic objections.

Swedish media say a truck has crashed into a department store in central Stockholm, injuring several people.

President Donald Trump is casting the United States assault on a Syrian air base as vital to deter future use of poison gas and called on other nations to join in.

A possible plea deal was discussed Wednesday between the State Attorney's Office and Dalia Dippolito's attorney, but it did not end in a deal.

"She is a mom. She is focused on her family, she wants to move forward with her life and for those reasons we tried to negotiate with the state, " Dippolito's attorney, Greg Rosenfeld told NewsChannel 5.

Dippolito is charged with trying to hire a hit man to kill her then husband. She was convicted once but verdict was thrown out. A second trial ended in a mistrial.

Both sides are due back in court on Friday for a status check.

Dippolito's lawyers are asking she be allowed off house arrest whole awaiting the third trial.