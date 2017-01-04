Plea deal discussed in Dippolito case - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Plea deal discussed in Dippolito case

A possible plea deal was discussed Wednesday between the State Attorney's Office and Dalia Dippolito's attorney, but it did not end in a deal.

"She is a mom. She is focused on her family, she wants to move forward with her life and for those reasons we tried to negotiate with the state, " Dippolito's attorney, Greg Rosenfeld told NewsChannel 5.

Dippolito is charged with trying to hire a hit man to kill her then husband. She was convicted once but verdict was thrown out. A second trial ended in a mistrial. 

Both sides are due back in court on Friday for a status check. 

Dippolito's lawyers are asking she be allowed off house arrest whole awaiting the third trial. 

 

 

 

