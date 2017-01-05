Riviera Beach child injured in Facebook fight - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Riviera Beach child injured in Facebook fight

A Riviera Beach man is accused of hitting his 9-year-old niece Monday with a can of tomato sauce.

Police said Frederick Spurlock, 22, got into an argument with his sister after he accused her of logging into his Facebook account.

Investigators said Spurlock began hurling unopened cans of food, hitting the child at an apartment located on West 31st Street.

The girl had to be taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center to be treated for a laceration to her chin.

Spurlock faces charges of aggravated battery on a child and aggravated assault.

