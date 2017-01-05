Girl, 3, back home after crash into canal - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Girl, 3, back home after crash into canal

Just one word defines the moment -- miracle.

Aubrey Skye Herndon, 3, of West Palm Beach was all smiles when she returned home Wednesday after spending more than a week in the hospital.

"I feel like her mom had something to do with it," says her grandmother Vicky Hutchunson.

Aubrey was with her parents driving south Dec. 23 on Interstate 95 near Deerfield Beach.

Her mother, Cynthia, was behind the wheel when the car crashed through a fence, ending up on its roof in a canal.

Her father, Christopher, escaped unharmed. Bystanders immediately sprung into action trying to save both Aubrey and Cynthia.

"We owe our lives to them."

With the help of law enforcement they were able to get both out. Sadly, Cynthia died the next morning, but Aubrey is safe.

"It's just everybody came together. It was a perfect storm. It came together. She's perfectly fine," says her grandfather Henry Hutchinson.

Firefighters gave Aubrey several gifts including a new car seat.

Her family is thankful she is still here.

"We definitely pulled together and united and we're going to stay this way," said Hutchinson.

