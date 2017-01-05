Girl, 3, back home after crash into canal

Because everything that surrounds Tim Tebow isn't miraculous or curious or not at all coincidental, let this one run around your brain for a little bit.

Tim Tebow hit a two-run blast off a guy picked No. 666 in MLB Draft. No, really.

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, is headed for confirmation after Republicans tore up the Senate's voting rules to put him on the high court over furious Democratic objections.

Gorsuch confirmation rolls Supreme Court to the right

Swedish media say a truck has crashed into a department store in central Stockholm, injuring several people.

President Donald Trump is casting the United States assault on a Syrian air base as vital to deter future use of poison gas and called on other nations to join in.

US strikes win global praise _ but ratchet up Russia tension

April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

Just one word defines the moment -- miracle.

Aubrey Skye Herndon, 3, of West Palm Beach was all smiles when she returned home Wednesday after spending more than a week in the hospital.

"I feel like her mom had something to do with it," says her grandmother Vicky Hutchunson.

Aubrey was with her parents driving south Dec. 23 on Interstate 95 near Deerfield Beach.

Her mother, Cynthia, was behind the wheel when the car crashed through a fence, ending up on its roof in a canal.

Her father, Christopher, escaped unharmed. Bystanders immediately sprung into action trying to save both Aubrey and Cynthia.

"We owe our lives to them."

With the help of law enforcement they were able to get both out. Sadly, Cynthia died the next morning, but Aubrey is safe.

"It's just everybody came together. It was a perfect storm. It came together. She's perfectly fine," says her grandfather Henry Hutchinson.

Firefighters gave Aubrey several gifts including a new car seat.

Her family is thankful she is still here.

"We definitely pulled together and united and we're going to stay this way," said Hutchinson.